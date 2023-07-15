Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 460 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.66 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

