Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,309 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NKE stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

