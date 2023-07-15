Strs Ohio Buys 1,120 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $113,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

