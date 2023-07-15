Strs Ohio Buys 130 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

MCO opened at $353.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.11. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $353.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

