Strs Ohio Buys 350 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

