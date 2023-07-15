Strs Ohio Has $22.40 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

