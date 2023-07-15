Strs Ohio Has $22.96 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $22,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

