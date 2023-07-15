Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,343 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $184,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

