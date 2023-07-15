Strs Ohio Sells 12,170 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of FMC worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,211,000 after buying an additional 363,184 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 1.0 %

FMC opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

