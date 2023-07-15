Strs Ohio Sells 156 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $25,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $282.76 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

