Strs Ohio Sells 2,320 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

