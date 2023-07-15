Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.04. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.