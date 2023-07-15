Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 48,284 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $159,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $125.79 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

