Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Norfolk Southern worth $142,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

