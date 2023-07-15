Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $131.36 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $131,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,084.68.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.00 and a one year high of $2,147.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,066.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,783.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

