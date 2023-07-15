Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $134.60 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,174,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $134,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.