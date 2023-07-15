Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $162.07 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of KLA worth $162,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after acquiring an additional 209,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $474.79 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $488.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.85. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

