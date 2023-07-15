Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $126,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.65. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $498.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

