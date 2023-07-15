Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $142,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.