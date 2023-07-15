Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,829 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $125,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

TT stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.79 and a twelve month high of $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

