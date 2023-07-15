Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,169 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,169 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Lululemon Athletica worth $125,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.62.

Shares of LULU opened at $380.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.99 and a 200-day moving average of $342.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

