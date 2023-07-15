Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 848,833 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,284,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 848,833 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Pfizer worth $705,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 221,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 9,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

