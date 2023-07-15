Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

TVE opened at C$3.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

