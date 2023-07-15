Tarek Hammoud Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enfusion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

