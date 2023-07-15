Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

TXN opened at $180.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09. The company has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

