TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

TGTX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

