The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

