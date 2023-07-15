The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $282.76 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

