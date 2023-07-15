The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $28.42 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cigna Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $28.42 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.81 per share.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

CI opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average of $278.08.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 175.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

