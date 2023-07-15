The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $355.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.73.

NYSE GS opened at $326.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.64 and its 200-day moving average is $337.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $285.15 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

