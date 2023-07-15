The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Bard Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

