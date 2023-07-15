The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $177,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of HD opened at $316.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

