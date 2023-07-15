The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.44. The stock has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

