The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $316.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

