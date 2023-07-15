The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296,499 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

