The Sherwin-Williams Company Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

SHW stock opened at $267.04 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $267.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

