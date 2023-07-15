The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 671.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

