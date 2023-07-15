The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

