The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $319,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

