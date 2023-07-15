Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

