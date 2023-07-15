Tomer Weingarten Sells 40,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

Shares of S stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

