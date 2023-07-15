Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $136.43 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.