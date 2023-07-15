TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) & Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Financial Comparison

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $418.55 million 2.79 $125.42 million $4.21 8.34 Summit Financial Group $176.90 million 1.70 $53.22 million $4.27 4.79

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TriCo Bancshares and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 45.87%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.59%. Given Summit Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Financial Group is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 31.25% 13.52% 1.41% Summit Financial Group 28.63% 16.60% 1.43%

Volatility & Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Summit Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

