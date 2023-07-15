Truist Financial Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,038.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $936.25.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $961.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $665.45 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $931.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $874.26.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.