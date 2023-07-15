Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TKC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 875,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 747,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

