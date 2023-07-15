UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Sells $1,016,185.53 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.63. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,695,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $310,729,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,582,776 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

