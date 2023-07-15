United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of United Airlines worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $61,857,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $57.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

