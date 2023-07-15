UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 7.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.80.

UNH stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

