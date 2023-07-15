UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,362 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,494,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.80.

Shares of UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

