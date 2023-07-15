Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:U opened at $44.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $89,019,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

